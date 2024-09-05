Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Honoring Educators From St. Anne's, The Universal, C P Goenka Int'l, Children's Academy, & More Schools!

List of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition | FPJ

In our special Teacher's Day edition, The Free Press Journal proudly featured a selection of remarkable educators who have made a significant impact in their respective schools. These 46 teachers from 24 schools stand out not just for their dedication, but for their unique contributions to the lives of their students. While their principals nominated them, we also realised that they had many hidden talents.

Here's a list of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition:

Christina Mathias, a teacher from St. Anne's High School, has been nominated as the best teacher from her school. Known for her exceptional administrative skills, one thing that sets her apart is her punctuality and dedication.

Mrs. Christina Mathias from St. Anne’s High School, Fort. | FPJ

The principal of the school, Sr. Flory Fargose, praised her for her trouble-free attitude, adding, "She always completes her syllabus and has always been so kind to students." Christina has been teaching for the last 36 years, and her excellent work is clearly paying off today.

Ajay Mokal’s passion and excellent skills in art have distinguished him as the best teacher from CP Goenka International School, Ulwe. While a drawing teacher typically focuses only on teaching drawing, Ajay integrates art into various aspects of learning.

Mr. Ajay Mokal from C P Goenka International School, Ulwe. | FPJ

He creates presentations to set the context for drawings, integrates history and math, and encourages other subject teachers to include art in their lessons. For example, if a math problem requires artistic explanation, he gets involved. He ensures art is incorporated into the school in every possible format.

Madhavi Padiyar from Children's Academy Ashoknagar has been nominated as the best teacher from her school for her dedication and unique approach to teaching history.

Ms. Madhavi Padiyar from Children's Academy, Ashok Nagar. | FPJ

While history is often considered a boring subject, Madhavi's innovative ideas make her classes engaging. Dr. Sheela Mallaya, the principal of the school, described her, saying, "She brings history to life, and we have seen that children love being part of her classes because of how interactive they are."

These two educators, Alpa Naik and Rupal Desai, have been selected from MPS Pratiksha Nagar School as the best teachers from their institution.

Ms. Alpa Naik from MPS Pratiksha Nagar CBSE | FPJ

Ms. Rupal Desai from MPS Pratiksha Nagar CBSE. | FPJ

Dhvani Maru and Monali Godambe have been selected from The Universal School Ghatkopar as the best teachers from their institutions.

Ms. Dhvani Maru from The Universal School Ghatkopar | FPJ

Ms. Monali Godambe from The Universal School Ghatkopar | FPJ

This recognition is part of our special Teacher's Day edition, where we celebrated the outstanding contributions and dedication of teachers who have significantly impacted their students' lives.