Teachers' Day 2024: All You Need To Know About India's First Female Teacher & First Girls School

Today, the school stands in ruins. | Facebbok: @Montistory & yuvaonline

In India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 each year in honour of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s first Vice President and second President. But have you ever wondered who was India's very first female teacher?

It was Savitribai Phule. She was not just the first female teacher in India but also a social reformer, poet and a relentless advocate for women’s education and rights during a time when such ideas were considered revolutionary.

Savitribai Phule |

Savitribai Phule was born in 1831 in Maharashtra. She was married to Jyotirao Phule, who taught her to read and write. Despite facing backlash, she became India's first woman teacher in 1848.

170 years ago, India's first school for girls was set up at Bhide Wada, Pune, in January 1848.

She opened schools for girls and lower-caste children, challenging the Brahmin-controlled education system. Founded along with her husband Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai faced severe opposition, including assaults and stone-throwing, as the idea of girls receiving education was unheard of.

She carried an extra sari to school due to the attacks. Despite all of this, she continued her work, starting educational trusts and writing poetry to encourage oppressed people to seek education.

Inside the Bhide Wada school | Picture credit: yuvaonline

Wall covered with cobwebs and broken furniture | Picture credit: yuvaonline

Today, the school stands in ruins. Many of the locals are not even aware of the history of this site.

Her contributions to women's empowerment, education, and social reform are widely recognized. She inspired many women to take up teaching, revolutionising India's education system. Savitribai Phule remains one of India's most influential women, and her legacy continues to inspire us on Teacher's Day.

As we celebrate Teacher's Day, we honor Savitribai Phule's courage and dedication to education.