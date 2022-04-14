Tata Institute and Australia’s Monash University launch Dual Degree Programme

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) celebrated their long-standing partnership with Monash University with the launch of a Dual Degree program in Mumbai. The signing of a strategic partnership between Tata Institute and Monash in 2021 has strengthened educational ties between the universities.

The Dual Degree Programme between Tata and Monash focuses on Master of Arts in International Development Practice. The New Education Policy 2020 has enabled Deemed-to-be-Universities like TISS to offer such a programme. This Dual Degree aims to pioneer TISS’s goals towards internationalisation.

Prof. Shalini Bharat, Director/Vice Chancellor, TISS said that she was very happy to note that Education was included in the IndAus ECTA agreement. The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (“IndAus ECTA”) was recently signed by both the governments to strengthen economic co-operation and educational ties between the countries.

Prof. Sharon Pickering, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Education and Senior Vice - President of Monash University, stated that this long-lasting relationship is due to a common thread between TISS & Monash University. “Our universities share the same values of focusing their programs on thriving communities, human security and climate change. Both the institutions look forward to long lasting association in coming years and work on different programs,” added Prof. Sharon.

Prof. Madhushree Sekher, Chairperson OIA, TISS who has played a key role in partnership building for the last five years, said that this collaboration gives a platform to students to expand their network and learn within the international framework. In August 2021, TISS and Monash University announced the launch of Strategic Partnership to further strengthen partnership through the virtual signing of agreements and reaffirming their partnership. This dual degree from TISS focuses on equipping students with skills in the backdrop of political, economic, cultural and ecological challenges which leads to extreme poverty, poor health, fragile governance, inequality, environmental vulnerability and human insecurity, particularly in the context of emerging economies.

Mr. Michael Brown, Deputy Consul General of the Australian Consulate in Mumbai congratulated both the partners and assured all the support from his office.

The launch was attended by Deans and Chairperson from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Admissions to the dual degree will begin if and when TISS receives approval from the UGC.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 01:51 PM IST