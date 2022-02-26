Tata conducts TISSNET 2022; candidates say 'General Awareness' tougher than other sections

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducted TISSNET 2022 on February 26. The Computer Based Test, which consisted of 100 questions, consisted of sections such as English Proficiency, Mathematics and Logical Reasoning, and General Awareness

Candidates across the country gave TISSNET to get into one of the most prestigious institutions for management courses in India. Many felt the test this year was at a moderate level of difficulty.

"Even though the Maths and Reasoning sections were a bit lengthy, I didn't find it that difficult as compared to the GK section which probably needed a year-long preparation for better performance," said Tarun Pandey, a candidate who appeared for the exam to get into the Human Resources course provided by TISS. "Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension sections were a bit tricky but since they have no cut-off marks unlike General Awareness which has a cut off of 14 marks out of 40, I was able to attempt them without worrying about where I am going wrong," said the student who added that he will give Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) next to improve his chances of getting into more colleges.

While Maths-Reasoning and English sections collectively comprise 60 marks, General Awareness consists of 40 marks. The duration of the exam lasted till 1 hour 40 minutes, while every question was for 1 mark each.

Candidates who clear TISSNET won't be appearing for a Group Discussion, which was traditionally the norm, and instead give a 2-3 minute long verbal presentation on any topic concerning current affairs. A personal interview will be conducted following that.

"@TISSMumbai A huge mismanagement at the exam Sawda centre in Delhi. This location is so rural, there is no near by metro station here. No one to guide us to the centre, no helpline. Not a single taxi person was ready to come to this location. @DCP_DelhiMetro had broken down," a candidate tweeted who added that the mismanagement has led to many candidates not being able to appear for the exam.

