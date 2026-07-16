TANCET Rank List 2026 Released at tn-mbamca.com; Raise Grievances By July 20

TANCET Rank List 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026 rank list for MBA admissions at tn-mbamca.com .

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can access and download their rank list by logging in to the official counselling portal, tn-mbamca.com , and adding the login credentials such as registered email ID and password

According to the official counselling schedule, candidates who find any discrepancies in the published rank list can submit their grievances until July 20, 2026.

The rank list has been prepared based on candidates' performance in the TANCET MBA 2026 examination. It will determine the order in which candidates will be called for the counselling process and seat allotment.

As per the schedule, counselling for special category candidates will commence on July 23, while general MBA counselling is scheduled to be conducted from July 30 to August 5, 2026.

Direct Link To Check Rank List

TANCET Rank List 2026: Counselling Schedule

Grievance Redressal: July 16 to July 20, 2026

Special Reservation Counselling (Differently Abled) for MCA/MBA (In-person at GCT, Coimbatore): July 23, 2026

MCA Counselling

Online payment and choice filling: July 25 to July 27, 2026

Tentative allotment publication: July 28, 2026

Confirmation of tentative allotment: July 29, 2026 (by 5:00 PM)

Provisional allotment publication: July 30, 2026

MBA Counselling

Online payment and choice filling: July 30 to August 2, 2026

Tentative allotment publication: August 3, 2026

Confirmation of tentative allotment: August 4, 2026 (by 5:00 PM)

Provisional allotment publication: August 5, 2026

TANCET Rank List 2026: How To Download TANCET Rank List 2026

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the TANCET Rank List 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official TANCET counselling website at tn-mbamca.com.

Step 2: Log in using your registered email ID and password.

Step 3: Click on the TANCET 2026 Rank List link.

Step 4: View your rank details.

Step 5: Download and save the rank list for future reference.

Details Mentioned On TANCET Rank List 2026

Candidates can check out the details mentioned in the TANCET Rank List 2026 below:

Candidate's name

Application number

Rank

Marks obtained

Gender

Date of birth

Community rank

TANCET Rank List 2026: Tie-Breaking Rules

If two or more candidates secure the same marks in the TANCET MBA 2026 examination, DTE will apply the prescribed tie-breaking criteria. Preference will first be given to the candidate with higher section-wise marks. If the tie still remains unresolved, the older candidate, based on date of birth, will be assigned the higher rank.

Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned in the rank list and submit any grievances within the stipulated deadline to avoid issues during the counselling process.