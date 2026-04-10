TANCET 2026 Registrations Extended At tancet.annauniv.edu; Apply Until April 15

TANCET 2026 Registration: The Anna University has extended the deadline for filling out the TANCET 2026 application form. Candidates can now apply for the TANCET 2026 until April 15. Candidates must submit the TANCET application form by visiting the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, and entering their login information, such as username and password.

Reserved category candidates from Tamil Nadu must pay INR 500 as the TANCET application fee to complete the registration process. All other candidates must pay INR 1000 for the TANCET 2026 registration fee.

For any registration issues, candidates can contact tanceeta@gmail.com.

Direct Link To Register

TANCET 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps for the TANCET application form below:

Step 1: Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu .

Step 2: Find the link for the TANCET 2026 registration

Step 3: Complete online registration with personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload a scanned photograph and signature as per the specifications given in the document

Step 5: Pay the required application fee online.

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

TANCET 2026: Application Fee

Candidates can view the fee details for TANCET 2026 registration:

TANCET – MBA

SC / SCA / ST (Tamil Nadu): Rs 500

Others: Rs 1000

TANCET – MCA

SC / SCA / ST (Tamil Nadu): Rs 500

Others: Rs 1000

Check the Procedure For Online Registration Here

TANCET Registration 2026: Image Upload Specifications

Photograph:

Height: 300 px

Width: 200 px

File size: Between 35 KB and 50 KB

Signature:

Height: 70 px

Width: 200 px

File size: Between 10 KB and 15 KB