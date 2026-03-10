TANCET 2026 Notification To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Registration Details Here 

TANCET 2026: Anna University is set to release the TANCET 2026 Notification tomorrow for candidates interested in seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes in Tamil Nadu .

The official registration link will be available on the university’s portal at tancet.annauniv.edu. The university will be releasing the detailed schedule and notification tomorrow. The university has already released the procedure for online registration on the official website.

In case of any issues with the notification or registration, candidates can reach out via mail at tanceeta@gmail.com

TANCET 2026: What is TANCET 2026?

The TANCET 2026 is a mandatory Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test conducted for the candidates seeking admissions into the MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Plan programs in Tamil Nadu universities.

TANCET 2026: Application Steps

TANCET 2026 has released a notification detailing the registration process steps:

Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu .

Find the link for the TANCET 2026 registration

Complete online registration with personal and educational details.

Upload a scanned photograph and signature as per the specifications given in the document

Pay the required application fee online.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

TANCET 2026: Application Fee

Candidates can check out the fee details for the TANCET 2026 registration:

TANCET – MCA

SC / SCA / ST (Tamil Nadu): Rs 500

Others: Rs 1000

TANCET – MBA

SC / SCA / ST (Tamil Nadu): Rs 500

Others: Rs 1000

Check the Procedure For Online Registration Here