TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Now Available At tancet.annauniv.edu; Exams Scheduled For May 9

TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket: The TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket is now available on Anna University's official website. Those who have registered for the entrance exam can now use their login credentials to download their admit card from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. To prevent any last-minute problems at the testing location, applicants are encouraged to download and verify all details listed on the admit card.

TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Exam Date & Schedule

MCA Exam: May 9, 2026 (10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon)

MBA Exam: May 9, 2026 (2:30 PM – 4:30 PM)

Mode of exam: Offline

Exam centres: Across Tamil Nadu

TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket: How To Download Hall Ticket

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the hall ticket 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official TANCET website

Step 2: Click on “TANCET Hall Ticket 2026 Download."

Step 3: Enter email ID and password

Step 4: Fill in the captcha and log in

Step 5: Download and take a printout

Step 6: Keep multiple copies for safety

TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Details Mentioned on TANCET Admit Card

After downloading, candidates must carefully verify the following:

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s photograph

Registration number

Exam date and time

Test centre details

Category and date of birth

Exam day instructions