TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket Now Available At tancet.annauniv.edu; Exams Scheduled For May 9

TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket: The TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket is now available on Anna University's official website. Those who have registered for the entrance exam can now use their login credentials to download their admit card from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. To prevent any last-minute problems at the testing location, applicants are encouraged to download and verify all details listed on the admit card.
TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Exam Date & Schedule
MCA Exam: May 9, 2026 (10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon)
MBA Exam: May 9, 2026 (2:30 PM – 4:30 PM)
Mode of exam: Offline
Exam centres: Across Tamil Nadu
TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket: How To Download Hall Ticket
Candidates can check out the steps below to download the hall ticket 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official TANCET website
Step 2: Click on “TANCET Hall Ticket 2026 Download."
Step 3: Enter email ID and password
Step 4: Fill in the captcha and log in
Step 5: Download and take a printout
Step 6: Keep multiple copies for safety
TANCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Details Mentioned on TANCET Admit Card
After downloading, candidates must carefully verify the following:
Candidate’s name
Candidate’s photograph
Registration number
Exam date and time
Test centre details
Category and date of birth
Exam day instructions