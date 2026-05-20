TANCET 2026 Final Answer Key Released At tancet.annauniv.edu; Result To Be Declared On May 23

TANCET 2026 Final Answer Key: Anna University has released the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026 for MBA and MCA courses. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the final answer key by logging in to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

The university has also announced that the TANCET 2026 results will be declared on May 23, 2026.

TANCET 2026 Final Answer Key Download Link

TANCET 2026 Final Answer Key: How to Download TANCET 2026 Final Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to access the final answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official TANCET website.

Step 2: Click on the “Click Here” button next to the “To check the Final Answer Keys” link.

Step 3: Enter your registered email ID and password.

Step 4: Complete the captcha verification.

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Download and save the final answer key for future reference.

TANCET 2026 Final Answer Key: Why the Final Answer Key Matters

After releasing the provisional answer key, Anna University invited objections from candidates. Several discrepancies were reported, and after reviewing these challenges, the university published the revised final answer key.

No further objections will be accepted. The final answer key will be used to calculate candidates’ scores and percentile rankings for MBA and MCA admissions.

TANCET 2026 Final Answer Key: Marking Scheme

Candidates can estimate their scores using the following marking scheme:

+1 mark for each correct answer

-0.25 mark for each incorrect answer

No negative marking for unanswered questions

TANCET 2026 Final Answer Key: TANCET 2026 Result Date

According to Anna University, the TANCET 2026 result will be announced on May 23, 2026. Candidates will be able to view:

Actual marks obtained

Percentile score

Overall rank

Admissions to MBA and MCA programmes in Tamil Nadu colleges will be based on candidates’ percentile scores and ranks.

Candidates are advised to download the final answer key and keep their login credentials ready to check the result once it is declared.