TANCET 2026 Counselling Registration Begins For MBA, MCA Admissions; Apply By June 30 At tn-mbamca.com

TANCET Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has started the registration process for TANCET 2026 counselling for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) admissions. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, tn-mbamca.com.

According to the official schedule, the counselling registration window will remain open till June 30, 2026. Candidates who qualified in the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026 can participate in the centralised counselling process conducted for MBA and MCA admissions across Tamil Nadu colleges.

During the registration process, candidates will have to fill in their personal and academic details, upload required documents, and pay the counselling fee online. General category candidates are required to pay Rs 800 as the registration fee, while reserved category candidates need to pay Rs 400.

The TANCET 2026 rank list for MBA and MCA admissions will be released on July 15, 2026. Candidates will be able to participate in online choice filling and seat allotment based on their rank and preferences.

Direct Link To Apply

TANCET Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the TANCET Counselling 2026 Important Dates below:

Online registration and certificate uploading: June 4 to June 30, 2026

Publication of rank list: July 15, 2026

Grievances redressal: July 16 to 20, 2026

Special reservation counselling: July 23, 2026

MCA choice filling and payment: July 15 to July 27, 2026

MCA tentative allotment: July 28, 2026

MCA provisional allotment: July 30, 2026

MBA choice filling and payment: July 30 to August 2, 2026

MBA tentative allotment: August 3, 2026

MBA provisional allotment: August 5, 2026

MCA supplementary counselling: August 6, 2026

MBA supplementary counselling: August 7 to 8, 2026

SCA to SC conversion counselling: August 10, 2026

End of counselling: August 10, 2026

The counselling process for differently-abled candidates under the special reservation category, supplementary counselling, and SCA-to-SC conversion counselling will be conducted offline at the Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore.

TANCET Counselling 2026: Fees

General Category candidates: Rs 800 counselling fee

Reserved Category candidates: Rs 400 counselling fee

Candidates are advised to keep their TANCET scorecard, academic certificates, nativity certificate, and other required documents ready before beginning the registration process.

TANCET Counselling 2026: Steps to Apply for TANCET 2026 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website, tn-mbamca.com

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the TANCET application number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the counselling registration fee online

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

TANCET 2026: Seat Allotment Process

After the allotment process, candidates will be given options such as Accept and Join, Accept and Upward, Decline and Upward, and Decline and Quit. Candidates must confirm their allotted seat within two days from the allotment date. Failure to confirm the seat within the deadline will lead to cancellation of the allotment.

Candidates who choose not to join the allotted college after online counselling can apply for a refund. In such cases, 80 percent of the counselling fee will be refunded if the request is submitted on or before December 31, 2026.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out at care@tn-mbamca.com and call via 0422-2451100 and 9790279020