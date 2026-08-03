Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 OUT At tnresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 OUT: The Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) Supplementary Examination Result 2026 has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. Through the official result page, tnresults.nic.in, students who took the supplementary exams earlier this year may now view and obtain their mark memos.

Candidates must enter their registration number and birthdate in the login window in order to get the marks memo.

Students who failed one or more courses in the annual SSLC exam were given the supplemental exam. Successful applicants can now move forward with Class 11 admissions following the announcement of the supplemental results.

Direct link to check the result

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 OUT: Steps to check the result

Students can download their marks memo by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the SSLC Supplementary Examination Result 2026 option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter in your birthdate and registration number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" or "Get Marks" button.

Step 5: The outcome will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the marks memo, then print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

The online marks memo is tentative, therefore students should be aware of this. It is suggested that they pick up the original marksheet from their individual schools at a later time.

They should get in touch with the Directorate of Government Examinations or their respective school officials right once if there is a difference in the marks memo.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 OUT: Details mentioned on the result

Subject-wise Grades: Grades obtained by the candidate in each subject.

Qualifying Status: Indicates whether the candidate has qualified.

Online Marks Memo: All result details are provided in the marks memo.

Verification: Candidates should carefully check all details after downloading the marks memo.