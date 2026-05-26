Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam 2026: Applications Begins At dge.tn.gov.in; Check Examination Timetable Here

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Chennai, has invited applications for the Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Examination scheduled for July 2026. The examination is intended for students who failed or were absent in the March-April 2026 SSLC Public Examination, as well as eligible private candidates.

The application process commenced on May 26, 2026, and will continue until June 6, 2026, excluding Sundays.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam 2026: Application Process

Students who appeared for the March-April 2026 SSLC Public Examination through schools and failed or remained absent must visit their respective schools in person to apply for the subjects they wish to reappear for.

Private candidates, including those who appeared previously and did not pass, must submit their applications through the Government Examination Service Centres established across districts. Applications can be submitted between 11 AM and 5 PM during the registration period.

Private candidates are required to carry:

Aadhaar Card copy

One passport-size photograph

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam 2026: Application Fee

Examination Fee - Rs 125

Online Registration Fee - Rs 70

Total Fee - Rs 195

Candidates must pay the fee in cash at their respective schools or designated service centres.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam 2026: Tatkal (Special Permission) Registration Facility

Candidates who miss the regular application deadline can apply under the Special Permission (Tatkal) Scheme on June 9 and June 10, 2026.

Examination Fee: ₹125

Tatkal (Special Permission) Fee: ₹500

Online Registration Fee: ₹70

Total Fee Payable: ₹695

However, students from Government and Government-Aided Schools who studied during the March-April 2026 academic year and failed or remained absent are exempted from paying the ₹500 Tatkal fee as per government regulations.

Science Practical Training Classes: Who Must Register?

The following categories of candidates must register for Science Practical Training Classes:

Direct private candidates appearing for all subjects for the first time.

Candidates who failed the Science subject under the old syllabus before 2012.

Candidates who were absent or did not pass the Science Practical Examination.

Such candidates must register at the concerned District Educational Officer (Secondary) Office between May 26 and June 9, 2026, pay a practical training fee of ₹125, and obtain an acknowledgment receipt. Candidates will be permitted to attend practical training classes only upon producing this receipt.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam 2026: Guidelines for Candidates Who Passed Theory but Missed or Failed Practicals

Candidates who have already passed the Science theory examination but were absent for the practical examination or failed the practical component are not required to reappear for the theory examination.

They only need to:

Apply for the Science examination through the Nodal Service Centre.

Obtain the hall ticket.

Appear for the Science practical examination using the July 2026 registration number.

The marks certificate for the session will be issued only after successfully completing the practical examination.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam 2026: Practical Examination Schedule and Centres

Candidates must contact their respective District Educational Officer (Secondary) Offices to obtain information regarding practical examination dates and examination centres. Attendance at the practical examination is mandatory.

Details of District Educational Officer offices and Government Examination Service Centres are available on the official DGE website.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam 2026: Examination Timetable

Examination Timing

Reading Question Paper: 10:00 AM to 10:10 AM

Verification of Particulars: 10:10 AM to 10:15 AM

Writing Examination: 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM

Subject-wise Exam Schedule

July 8, 2026 (Wednesday) – Part I: Tamil and Other Languages

July 9, 2026 (Thursday) – Part II: English

July 10, 2026 (Friday) – Part III: Mathematics

July 13, 2026 (Monday) – Part III: Science

July 14, 2026 (Tuesday) – Part III: Social Science

July 15, 2026 (Wednesday) – Part IV: Optional Language

Additional Details

Conducting Authority: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Chennai

Examination: SSLC (Class 10) Supplementary Examination – July 2026

Place of Issue: Chennai – 6

Notification Date: May 21, 2026