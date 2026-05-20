Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Today At 9:30 AM: Official Websites To Check TN 10th Scores

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Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will declare the TN 10th result 2026 today at 9.30 a.m. The chairman of the board will announce the outcome at a press conference. The link to the Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 will be active at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Students who log in with the necessary information can download the Tamil Nadu 10th result for 2026. In Tamil Nadu, more than 9 lakh students took the SSLC Exam in 2026. The TN 10th grade results for 2026 will be released along with a provisional marksheet. Schools must be contacted to obtain the original marksheet.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Official websites to check the result0

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: How to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Online

To download your scorecard, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "SSLC Examination Results 2026" URL.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 6: For later use, download and print the provisional marks sheet.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Details Mentioned on TN SSLC Marksheet 2026

Students should carefully review all of the information on their provisional marksheets, including their name, roll number, date of birth, parents' names, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and qualifying status (Pass/Fail).