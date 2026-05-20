Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 To Be OUT Today At 9:30 AM; Check Class 10 Scores At tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is scheduled to release the Class 10 SSLC test results at 9:30 a.m. today, May 20, 2026. When they become available, students can check and download their provisional marksheets from the official websites, such as dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Approximately 9 lakh students eagerly await the Tamil Nadu SSLC results for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Official websites to check the result0

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: How to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Online

Use these procedures to download your scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "SSLC Examination Results 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the provisional marks sheet for future use.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Additionally, students can receive their TN SSLC results 2026 via SMS:

Step 1: On the phone, select the Message option.

Step 2: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and TNBOARD10.

Step 3: Forward the mail to 9282232585.

Step 4: Your mobile number will receive the TN 10th grade results in 2026.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Students can follow the approved procedure if they want to download the digital marksheet via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Use the Aadhaar-linked account or registered mobile number to log in.

Step 3: Look up the 2026 Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results.

Step 4: Enter the necessary registration information.

Step 5: Save the digital marksheet for later use after downloading it.

Candidates can use OTP verification to create an account on DigiLocker if they haven't previously. Until the original certificates and marksheets are distributed by the schools, the digital document might serve as a temporary academic record.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG App

Following declaration, students can view the TN Board SSLC Result via the UMANG application:

Step 1: On the mobile device, download and launch the UMANG application.

Step 2: Use the registered cellphone number to log in.

Step 3: Look in the services area for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026.

Step 4: Enter your birthdate and registration number.

Step 5: Download the preliminary marksheet and submit the information.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Details Mentioned on TN SSLC Marksheet 2026

All of the information on their provisional marksheets, such as their name, roll number, date of birth, parents' names, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks earned, and qualifying status (Pass/Fail), should be carefully checked by students.