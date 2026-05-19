Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow At 9:30 AM; Class 10 Students Can Check Their Score At tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: The results of the Class 10 SSLC exam result will be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, tomorrow, May 20, 2026. Students can view and download their provisional marksheets from the official websites, such as tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, once they are made available.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC results for the 2025–2026 school year are much anticipated by about 9 lakh pupils.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Official websites to check the result0

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: How to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Online

To download your scorecard, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "SSLC Examination Results 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 6: For future reference, download and print the provisional marks sheet.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Details Mentioned on TN SSLC Marksheet 2026

Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on their provisional marksheets, including the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, parents’ names, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and qualifying status (Pass/Fail).