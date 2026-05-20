Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 94.31%

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 along with the overall performance statistics for the Class 10 board examinations.

The results can be accessed by adding the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

The result has been declared for nearly 9 lakh students who appeared for the examination this academic year, and the overall pass percentage has been published as part of the official data.

Direct link to check the result

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage in the Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 has been recorded at 94.31%. Once again, girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 96.47%, while boys recorded 92.15%. Government schools in the state registered a pass percentage of 91.86% this year. A total of 5,171 schools achieved a 100% pass rate in the examination, out of which 1,931 were government schools. More than 5,000 schools achieve 100 percent pass rates. Pudukottai is the top-performing district in SSLC exams.

Key Highlights of TN SSLC Result 2026

Overall pass percentage: 94.31%

Girls’ pass percentage: 96.47%

Boys’ pass percentage: 92.15%

Government schools’ pass percentage: 91.86%

Total schools with 100% pass rate: 5,171

Government schools with 100% pass rate: 1,931

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: How To Access Results

Students can access their Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 through multiple official platforms. The results have been made available on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in. To check the result online, candidates are required to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “SSLC Examination Results 2026”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully mentioned in the marksheet.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results via SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang.