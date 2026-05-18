Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Likely on May 20 At tnresults.nic.in; Nearly 9 Lakh Students Await Scores

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the Class 10 SSLC public examination results on May 20, 2026, according to media reports. Once released, students will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets from the official websites such as tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in .

Around 9 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the Tamil Nadu SSLC results for the 2025–26 academic session.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Date and Time

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examinations began on March 11, 2026. With the evaluation process now complete, DGE Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the results on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. An official confirmation regarding the exact result time is awaited.

This year, a total of 882,806 school students and 13,744 private candidates appeared for the SSLC public examinations across the state.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check TN SSLC Result 2026

Students can access their results through the following official portals:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: How to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Online

Follow these steps to download your scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in .

Step 2: Click on the link titled “SSLC Examination Results 2026.”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the provisional marks sheet for future reference.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Details Mentioned on TN SSLC Marksheet 2026

Students should verify the following information on their provisional marksheets:

Student’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Parents’ names

School name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)