Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Here’s What To Do If Official Websites Stop Working; Alternative Ways To Check Tamil Nadu Class 10 Scores

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Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) of Tamil Nadu will release the TN SSLC Result 2026 on today i.e., May 20 at 9:30 a.m. By entering their registration number and birthdate on the official websites, students who took the Class 10 board exams can view their results online.

The TN SSLC 2026 exam was taken by more than 9 lakh students. Due to high traffic on the day of the results, the website may crash. Alternative official websites, such as apply1.tndge.org, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in, are available for students to view their results. Additionally, students can use Digilocker, the Umang app, and SMS to view their results.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Alternative ways to check the result

SMS

Digilocker

UMANG App

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Students can also get their TN SSLC results 2026 through SMS:

Step 1: Choose the Message option on the phone.

Step 2: Input your TNBOARD10, registration number, and birthdate.

Step 3: Send the letter to 9282232585.

Step 4: The TN 10th grade results will be sent to your mobile number in 2026.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

If students wish to download the digital marksheet through DigiLocker, they can do so by following the authorised process:

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using the registered cellphone number or Aadhaar-linked account.

Step 3: Look up the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results for 2026.

Step 4: Fill out the required registration details.

Step 5: After obtaining the digital marksheet, save it for later use.

If they haven't already, candidates can use OTP verification to register for a DigiLocker account. The digital document may act as a temporary academic record until the schools release the original certificates and marksheets.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG App

Students can use the UMANG application to view the TN Board SSLC Result after declaration:

Step 1: Download and open the UMANG app on the mobile device.

Step 2: Log in using the registered mobile number.

Step 3: Search for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 under the services section.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Download and submit the preliminary marksheet.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

It is recommended that students who download the TN 10th Result 2026 verify all of the academic and personal information listed on the provisional scorecard. Candidate characteristics, subject-specific grades, school information, and pass status will all be included in the online marksheet. During the verification procedure, any discrepancies in spelling, grades, or personal information should be promptly reported to the appropriate school authorities for repair.