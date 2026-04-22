Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE Results 2026 To Be Announced Soon; Over 9 Lakh Students Await Outcome

Tamil Nadu Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will release the TN SSLC Result 2026 soon. According to the official website, the board will release the Class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results soon at tnresults.nic.in. The portal shows the dialogue box where it says, “Result will be published soon.”

The exams were conducted for over nine lakh students from March 10 to April 6, 2026. The exams were held across the state in offline, pen-and-paper mode. The board is also expected to release the class 12 results shortly after the SSLC results are declared.

The results will be released after a press conference. In the academic year 2024-25, the pass percentage was 93.8%, with girls leading in performance.

Tamil Nadu Result 2026: Where to Check Results

Students can find their Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSE results on the following official websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Result 2026: Last Year Date and Time

The TN SSLC results for this year are expected to be announced in May 2026. Last year, the Class 10 results were released on May 16, 2025.

Tamil Nadu Result 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official result portal, tnresults. nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for and click on the “TN SSLC Result 2026” link

Step 3: A new window will open up, prompting you to enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the TN SSLC, HS results 2026 and save the provisional marksheet.

Step 5: Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website to get the complete details of the TN SSLC, HS results 2026.

Tamil Nadu Result 2026: Past Trends

Overall pass percentage stood at 93.8%, up by 2.3 percentage points from the previous year

817,261 students passed out of over 8.71 lakh candidates

Sivagangai district recorded the highest pass rate at 98.31%

Around 4,917 schools achieved a 100% pass rate

Science was the most popular subject for scoring full marks (centum)

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.88%, compared to 91.74% for boys

The gender gap was most noticeable in the Trichy and Kanyakumari districts