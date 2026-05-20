Tamil Nadu SSLC 2026 Result OUT At tnresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) released the TN 10th result 2026 at 9.30 a.m. today. The result was made public at a news conference by the board chairman. The Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 is now available at tnresults.nic.in

Students can get the Tamil Nadu 10th grade results for 2026 by logging in with the required details. In 2026, almost 9 lakh students in Tamil Nadu took the SSLC exam. A preliminary marksheet and the TN 10th grade results for 2026 will be made public. To get the original marksheet, schools must be contacted.

Direct link to check the result

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Official websites to check the result0

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: How to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Online

To download your scorecard, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to tnresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Choose the "SSLC Examination Results 2026" URL.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the provisional marks sheet for later use.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On the phone, select the Message option.

Step 2: Enter your birthdate, registration number, and TNBOARD10.

Step 3: Send the text to 9282232585.

Step 4: On your cellphone number will receive the TN 10th grade results.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

If students wish to download the digital marksheet through DigiLocker, they can do so by following the authorised process:

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using the registered cellphone number or Aadhaar-linked account.

Step 3: Look up the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Results for 2026.

Step 4: Fill out the required registration details.

Step 5: After obtaining the digital marksheet, save it for later use.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG App

Students can use the UMANG application to view the TN Board SSLC Result after declaration:

Step 1: Download and open the UMANG app on the mobile device.

Step 2: Log in using the registered mobile number.

Step 3: Search for the Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 under the services section.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Download and submit the preliminary marksheet.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Details Mentioned on TN SSLC Marksheet 2026

All of the details on their provisional marksheets, such as their name, roll number, date of birth, parents' names, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks received, and qualifying status (Pass/Fail), should be carefully reviewed by students.