Tamil Nadu Merit Scholarship Registration Window Open | Representative image

The Tamil Nadu NMMS 2023–24 exam registration period has begun, according to the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu. On the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, students can download the Tamil Nadu National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) application.

Students who want to take the NMMS 2023–2023 exam can download the application between December 4 and December 19, according to the directorate. By December 19, the application must be turned in to the head of the school. Students must submit an application and pay a registration fee of Rs 50.

Students in Class 8 enrolled in state-approved government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu will take the NMMS exam on February 3. The test will consist of two sections: the Scholastic Abilities Test (SAT) and the Mental Ability Test (MAT). Each of the 90 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the MAT and SAT sections must be answered by students. The former will assess the candidates' reasoning and critical thinking skills as well as their nonverbal and verbal metacognitive abilities. Analogy, classification, numerical sequences, pattern recognition, hidden figure, and other concepts will all be covered in the questions. Math, science, and social studies knowledge will all be tested on the SAT section's questions. The questions will be based on the syllabus for Classes 7 and 8.

What is NMMS program?

Under the Union government's NMMS program, 1 lakh scholarships are given out to qualified Class 9 students each year. In addition, the government offers scholarships for students in Classes 10 through 12 who fulfill the necessary requirements. The Tamil Nadu NMMS 2023 exam winners will receive an annual scholarship worth Rs 12,000 each. In addition to attending local body, government-aided, or state-run schools, candidates for the NMMS exam must have a family income of less than Rs 3,50,000