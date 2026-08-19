Tamil Nadu Govt Revokes ‘No Students At CJP Stir’ Order After Backlash |

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has revoked its order directing authorities to prevent students from participating in protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and left parties, according to an India Today report.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education issued a fresh order on August 19, as per the IANS post, withdrawing its earlier directive dated August 17 with immediate effect.

Tamil Nadu: The Directorate of Collegiate Education has withdrawn its August 17 order that sought coordinated action to prevent students from participating in protests organised by Left parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party pic.twitter.com/HiwQ9SMzQO — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2026

The earlier communication had asked principals of government arts and science colleges to take “appropriate coordinated joint action” to prevent male and female students and youth from participating in protests and agitations organised by the CJP and Left parties.

The directive had also called for coordinated action involving the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, Police Department and district administration to prevent students and youth from joining such protests.

However, in the latest communication issued today, the Directorate of Collegiate Education said the official letter issued on August 17 was “hereby withdrawn with immediate effect”.

The order, issued by the Commissioner of Collegiate Education, was addressed to principals of government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu.

According to the India Today report, the directive drew strong criticism from the CJP, who called it "unconstitutional" and a "illogical" and "irrational" move by the Vijay administration.

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The state government had earlier announced the withdrawal of cases registered against students who participated in anti-NEET protests. The latest withdrawal marks a reversal of the August 17 directive that sought coordinated measures to prevent students from participating in protests led by the CJP and Left parties.