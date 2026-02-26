 Tamil Nadu Govt Lowers TNTET Qualifying Marks For PwDs To 40%, Matching SC/ST Cut-off
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu Govt Lowers TNTET Qualifying Marks For PwDs To 40%, Matching SC/ST Cut-off

Tamil Nadu Govt Lowers TNTET Qualifying Marks For PwDs To 40%, Matching SC/ST Cut-off

Tamil Nadu has lowered the minimum qualifying marks for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the TNTET Papers I and II from 50% to 40%, putting them on par with SC, SCA, and ST candidates. The move, formalized via a government order, aligns with NCTE guidelines and aims to promote inclusivity in teacher recruitment across the state.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Govt Lowers TNTET Qualifying Marks For PwDs To 40%, Matching SC/ST Cut-off | IANS

Chennai: In a significant move aimed at promoting inclusivity in the education sector, the Tamil Nadu government has reduced the minimum qualifying marks for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Papers I and II from 50 per cent to 40 per cent.

With this revision, PwD candidates will now be placed on par with applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyars (SCA) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), who are also required to secure 40 per cent (60 out of 150 marks) to qualify in the eligibility test.

The decision was formalised through a Government Order (GO) issued recently. According to the order, the move follows a recommendation from the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled.

Read Also
SC Bans NCERT Class 8 Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary; Issues Show-Cause Notices To Education...
article-image

The Commissionerate had highlighted that several other states -- including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha -- already extend similar relaxations to PwD candidates in their respective Teacher Eligibility Tests.

FPJ Shorts
NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Seeks FIR Over DGCA Report, Alleges Negligence in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Seeks FIR Over DGCA Report, Alleges Negligence in Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
IPL 2026: US Billionaire David Blitzer Joins Race To Buy RCB, Rajasthan Royals Amid Man United, Poonawalla Interest
IPL 2026: US Billionaire David Blitzer Joins Race To Buy RCB, Rajasthan Royals Amid Man United, Poonawalla Interest
Telangana: FIR Filed After Miscreants Vandalise Lord Hanuman's Idol At 200-Year-Old Hyderabad Temple | Video
Telangana: FIR Filed After Miscreants Vandalise Lord Hanuman's Idol At 200-Year-Old Hyderabad Temple | Video
Mumbai Police Recruitment Drive Triggers Chaos In Marol; Hundreds Of Aspirants, Hawkers Clog Narrow Streets; Dug Up Roads Add To Traffic Woes
Mumbai Police Recruitment Drive Triggers Chaos In Marol; Hundreds Of Aspirants, Hawkers Clog Narrow Streets; Dug Up Roads Add To Traffic Woes

Officials said the revision is also in line with guidelines issued by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), which emphasise equitable access and reasonable accommodation for candidates with disabilities in teacher recruitment examinations across the country.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test, conducted to determine eligibility for appointment as teachers in Classes I to 8, comprises two papers: Paper I for Classes I to 5and Paper 2 for Classes 6 to 8.

Candidates are required to secure the prescribed minimum marks to qualify, though final appointments are subject to further recruitment procedures. The latest relaxation comes just a month after the state government revised the qualifying marks for candidates from various backward and marginalised communities.

Read Also
'Heads Must Roll': SC Raps NCERT For 'Calculated Move' To Defame Judiciary In Class 8 Text, Unhappy...
article-image

Under the current framework, candidates belonging to Backward Classes (BC), Backward Class Muslims (BCM), Most Backward Classes (MBC) and Denotified Communities (DNC) are required to secure 50 per cent (75 out of 150 marks) to qualify. By lowering the cut-off for PwDs, the government has sought to ensure parity and expand opportunities for differently-abled aspirants seeking to enter the teaching profession.

The move is likely to benefit a substantial number of candidates preparing for upcoming TNTET examinations and strengthen inclusive representation within Tamil Nadu’s school education system.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on