Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026: General Category Online Counselling Begins Today; Three-Phase Process To Continue Till August 31 | File Pic (Representational Image)

Chennai: The online counselling process for admission to engineering courses in Tamil Nadu enters its next phase on Monday with the commencement of counselling for students under the general category.

According to official figures, 3,210 candidates applied under the sports quota, 500 under the persons with disabilities category, and 1,176 under the children of ex-servicemen category.

At the conclusion of the counselling, a total of 813 seats were allotted. Of these, 416 seats were allotted to candidates under the sports quota, 258 to persons with disabilities, and 139 to children of ex-servicemen.

With the completion of the special category admissions, the focus now shifts to the general counselling process, which will be conducted entirely online. The counselling has been divided into three rounds based on candidates' general rank to ensure a systematic and transparent admission process.

The first round of general counselling begins on Monday and will continue until August 3. Candidates securing general ranks from 1 to 37,976 are eligible to participate in this phase. The second round will be held from August 3 to August 17 and is meant for candidates ranked between 37,977 and 1,31,093.

The third and final round of general counselling will take place from August 17 to August 31 for candidates holding general ranks between 1,31,094 and 2,33,812.

In parallel with the general counselling, the state will also conduct admissions under the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for students who studied in government schools.

The counselling for these candidates will also be held in three rounds, beginning on Monday and concluding on August 31.

Officials said the overall engineering admission process for the current academic year is scheduled to end on August 31.

However, if seats remain vacant after the completion of all three rounds, a supplementary counselling session will be conducted to fill the remaining vacancies, ensuring that the maximum number of available engineering seats across the state are allotted to eligible candidates.

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