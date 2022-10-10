Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin slams Centre's proposals on medium of instruction being Hindi in IITs, KVs

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and PM Modi | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, while criticizing the parliamentary panel's recommendations on using Hindi as the medium of instruction in IITs, central universities, and Kendriya Vidyalayas in Hindi-speaking states with the same being in local languages in other parts of India, said that such a move is a direct onslaught on India's soul.

Stalin emphasised that the report had suggested that Hindi be used as the primary language of instruction in all central institutions, including the Kendriya Vidyalayas, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Institutes of Technology, and Indian Institutes of Management.

"If implemented, the vast non-Hindi-speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP govt would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past," said another tweet by Stalin.

Questions were also raised by the CM on recommendations of discontinuing English language question papers in favour of Hindi in the union recruitment exams.

PTI had reported that according to sources, the parliamentary committee recommended that Hindi or the local language be utilised as the medium of instruction and that the use of English be made optional in all technical and non-technical institutions across the nation. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a member of the BJP, stated that Hindi and other regional languages should be used instead of English since it is a "foreign language" and should be destroyed.