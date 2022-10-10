e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin slams Centre's proposals on medium of instruction being Hindi in IITs, KVs

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin slams Centre's proposals on medium of instruction being Hindi in IITs, KVs

Stalin, who has been a prominent critic of the idea of Hindi being used in education and jobs across the country, questioned the centre over a parliamentary panel's suggestions on making the language mandatory for teaching in central institutions.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and PM Modi | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia
Follow us on

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, while criticizing the parliamentary panel's recommendations on using Hindi as the medium of instruction in IITs, central universities, and Kendriya Vidyalayas in Hindi-speaking states with the same being in local languages in other parts of India, said that such a move is a direct onslaught on India's soul.

Stalin emphasised that the report had suggested that Hindi be used as the primary language of instruction in all central institutions, including the Kendriya Vidyalayas, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Institutes of Technology, and Indian Institutes of Management.

"If implemented, the vast non-Hindi-speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP govt would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past," said another tweet by Stalin.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches breakfast scheme in schools
article-image

Questions were also raised by the CM on recommendations of discontinuing English language question papers in favour of Hindi in the union recruitment exams.

PTI had reported that according to sources, the parliamentary committee recommended that Hindi or the local language be utilised as the medium of instruction and that the use of English be made optional in all technical and non-technical institutions across the nation. Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a member of the BJP, stated that Hindi and other regional languages should be used instead of English since it is a "foreign language" and should be destroyed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin slams Centre's proposals on medium of instruction being Hindi in IITs, KVs

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin slams Centre's proposals on medium of instruction being Hindi in IITs, KVs

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: MCC application for NRI conversion starts for round 2

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: MCC application for NRI conversion starts for round 2

IIT (BHU) Varanasi conducts its 11th convocation; B.Tech student Shloka Negi bags 13 medals and...

IIT (BHU) Varanasi conducts its 11th convocation; B.Tech student Shloka Negi bags 13 medals and...

IIT Mandi, NSDC start certificate programmes in Data Science, Machine Learning

IIT Mandi, NSDC start certificate programmes in Data Science, Machine Learning

Fact Check: Is Modi govt offering free laptops to class 11, graduate students? Find out

Fact Check: Is Modi govt offering free laptops to class 11, graduate students? Find out