Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Released At dge.tn.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: The results of the Higher Secondary Supplementary Examinations held in June and July 2026 have been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. On the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, candidates who took the Class 12 supplementary test and the Class 11 arrear exam can now receive their Statement of Marks (Provisional Certificate).

By entering their date of birth and roll number, candidates can obtain their provisional marksheets. A total of 60,527 candidates took the supplementary examinations, which took place between June 26 and July 16, 2026.

Direct link to check the result

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to dge.tn.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "Result" link.

Step 3: Select "Hr Sec First Year and Second Year Supplementary Exam, Jun/Jul 2026 – Result – Statement Of Marks (Provisional Certificate) Download".

Step 4: Enter your date of birth and roll number.

Step 6: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 7: Download the preliminary marksheet and store it for further use.

Direct link to check the result

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Kodaikanal examination arrangements

The Directorate made it clear that the Kodaikanal examination centre will exclusively hold examinations for the Kodaikanal Municipality.

Additionally, it said that the Kodaikanal Municipality test results download timetable will be made public via the official website and the media at a later time. Dates for requesting revaluation and re-totalling of the supplementary examination results will also be announced separately.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Registration Schedule for Kodaikanal Municipality

The Directorate has released the exam registration schedule for Kodaikanal Municipality.

Candidates must complete the registration in person on August 4 or 5, 2026.

Registration timing: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Registration fee: ₹275 per subject, payable in cash.

Candidates can register at the designated District Educational Officers’ (DEO) offices or at the office of the Assistant Director, District Government Examinations.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Registration Centres

Candidates can complete their registration at the designated centres in:

Theni

Dindigul

Tiruppur

Ramanathapuram

Madurai

Chengalpattu

Candidate should continue to monitor the official DGE website for updates on re-totaling, re-valuation, and other post-result procedures.