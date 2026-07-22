Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Declared For Private Candidates At tnresults.nic.in; Here's How To Check

Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has declared the Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary Results 2026 today, July 22 for private candidates. Students who appeared for the compartment and supplementary examinations can now check their results on the official websites at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The supplementary examinations were conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026, for students seeking to improve their scores or clear subjects they could not pass in the main examinations.

Direct Link To Check Results

How To Check Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their marksheets:

Step 1: Visit the official websites: dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Supplementary Exam – Result’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on ‘Obtain Marks’.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Important Details

The online marksheet is provisional. Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools. Candidates should carefully verify their subject-wise marks, total score and qualifying status. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities.

Students who have successfully cleared the supplementary examination will now be eligible to apply for higher education programmes and professional courses.