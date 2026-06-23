Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket Released At dge.tn.gov.in; Here’s How To Access

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the hall tickets for the Class 12 (Higher Secondary Examination) Supplementary/Arrear Examinations 2026 on June 23. Students who have registered for the June/July 2026 supplementary exams can download their admit cards from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in .

Candidates will need their application number, permanent registration number, and date of birth to access and download the hall ticket online. The supplementary examinations are scheduled to be conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026, in offline pen-and-paper mode.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026: How To Download The Hall Ticket 2026?

Students can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website at the dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'HSE Supplementary Exam June/July 2026 Hall Ticket' link.

Step 3: Enter the application number, permanent register number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Verify all details carefully.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for examination purposes.

TN 12th Supplementary Exam 2026: Important Dates and Subject-wise Schedule

June 29, 2026: Tamil and Other Languages (Part I)

June 30, 2026: English (Part II)

July 1, 2026: Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition and Dietetics, Textile & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

July 2, 2026: Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing, Basic Electrical Engineering

July 3, 2026: Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

July 6, 2026: Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship

July 7, 2026: Physics, Economics, Employability Skills

Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets well before the examination date and carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card. Any discrepancies should be reported to the concerned authorities immediately.