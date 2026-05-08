Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026 To Be LIVE Today At 9:30 AM; Direct Link At tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026 will be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) today, May 8, at 9:30 a.m. The state's Minister of School Education will hold a press conference to announce the TNDGE +2 Result 2026.

The 12th Result 2026 Tamil Nadu link will then be made active on the board's website at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in. Students can view their TN 12th Public Result 2026 by using their registration number and birthdate.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can verify their Tamil Nadu 12th grade results in 2026 by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to the Board's website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the TN HSC result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will display a login window.

Step 4: Fill in the blanks with your registration number and birthdate, then click "Submit."

Step 5: The screen will show the TN 12th Result 2026.

Step 6: For future reference, print off or take a snapshot of the TN HSC (+2) result 2026.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message in the format: TNBOARD12 REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH (DD/MM/YYYY)

Step 3: Make sure to enter your correct registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Send the SMS to 09282232585 or +91 92822 32585

Step 5: The TN 12th Public Exam Result 2026 will be sent to the same mobile number via SMS

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Mobile app

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store on your smartphone

Step 2: Download the official “Tamil Nadu Board Result” mobile app

Step 3: Install and open the app on your device

Step 4: Complete the registration using your basic details (if required)

Step 5: Enter your exam credentials in advance for easy access

Step 6: Once the results are declared at 9:30 AM, the app will automatically notify you

Step 7: You can then view your TN 12th Result 2026 directly on your mobile phone

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Details Mentioned on HSE Marksheets

The online TN 12th Public Exam Result 2026 marksheet will contain important student and exam-related details. It will include the candidate’s name, roll number, name of the examination, class, and stream. The marksheet will also display subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the grade secured by the student. In addition, it will mention the qualifying status, confirming whether the candidate has passed the examination or not.