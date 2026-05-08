Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026 Out At tnresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has published the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026 at tnresults.nic.in. Through a press conference, the state's Minister of School Education revealed the TNDGE +2 Result 2026. On the board's website, the 12th Result 2026 Tamil Nadu link is now active at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in. Students can view their Tennessee 12th Public Result 2026 by using their registration number and birthdate.

Direct link to check HSE (+2)

Direct link to check HSE (+1)

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Official website to check the result

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter the message using the format TNBOARD12 REGNO, DATE OF BIRTH (DD/MM/YYYY).

Step 3: Verify that your registration number and birthdate are entered correctly.

Step 4: Text 09282232585 or +91 92822 32585.

Step 5: The same cellphone number will receive an SMS with the TN 12th Public Exam Result 2026.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the Board's website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the TN HSC result 2026 link.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your birthdate and registration number in the blanks, then click "Submit."

Step 5: The TN 12th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Print off or take a picture of the TN HSC (+2) result 2026 for future use.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Mobile app

Step 1: Open your smartphone's Google Play Store.

Step 2: Get the official "Tamil Nadu Board Result" app on your phone.

Step 3: On your device, install and launch the application.

Step 4: Enter your basic information to complete the registration (if necessary).

Step 5: For convenience, enter your exam credentials ahead of time.

Step 6: The app will instantly alert you when the results are announced at 9:30 AM.

Step 7: After that, you can use your phone to view your TN 12th Result 2026.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026: Details Mentioned on HSE Marksheets

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Name of the examination

Class and stream (Science / Commerce / Arts)

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Grade secured by the student

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Overall result status as per board evaluation