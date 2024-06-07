'Take All Necessary Precautions And Safety Measures': Embassy Issues Advisory, After 4 Indian Students Drowned

Advisory issued by Embassy of India, Moscow | @IndEmbMoscow

In a devastating turn of events, four Indian medical students lost their lives in a drowning incident in Russia.

Advisory issued by Indian Embassy in Russia

The incident has sparked deep concern, prompting the Indian embassy in Russia to issue a stern advisory to Indian students on Friday. The embassy highlighted the alarming trend of such incidents. The advisory read, "Unfortunate incidents of drowning of Indian students in Russia are taking place from time to time. In such incidents this year so far, four Indian students have lost their lives. In the year 2023, there were two incidents and in 2022, there were six cases of deaths of Indian students by drowning."

The Embassy further urged Indian students studying in Russia to exercise extreme caution, saying, "The Embassy, therefore, urges Indian students in Russia to be extremely careful while going to beaches, rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies. Students are advised to take all necessary precautions and safety measures in this regard".

Details of Indian student

According to the PTI reports, Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari, and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub, all from Maharashtra, drowned in the fast-flowing Volkhov River near St Petersburg. They were medical students at Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city.

Another student from the same university, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, was also saved and is currently receiving medical care. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi expressed sorrow over the incident, emphasising the need for heightened safety measures among Indian students studying abroad.

Read Also Four Indian Medical Students Drown In Russia's Volkhov River

Local authorities have launched search and recovery efforts for the remaining two missing students, as two bodies have been recovered from the river. According to preliminary reports, the students might have drowned while trying to save a female friend. The ages of those involved ranged from 18 to 20.