SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam Dates Out At exams.nta.nic.in; Exam From December 8 To 12 |

SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam Dates: The NTA has released the date of examination for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2026 Semester. As per the latest official notification, the SWAYAM-17 semester examination will take place from December 8 to December 12, 2026.

The NTA is responsible for conducting the examination of courses under the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester. The candidates appearing for the examination can refer to the complete timetable on the official website of the NTA.

Direct link to read the official announcement

SWAYAM July 2026 Exam Dates

As per the notification, the SWAYAM-17 July 2026 Semester examination will be held over five days in December. The schedule is as follows:

Exam: SWAYAM-17 July 2026 Semester

Exam dates: December 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2026

Buffer dates: December 13 and 14, 2026

Exam-conducting agency: National Testing Agency (NTA)

The two buffer dates have also been announced as part of the examination schedule.

Where To Check SWAYAM Exam Updates

Candidates are expected to keep visiting the official NTA websites for any updates about the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester examination. Further details concerning the examination will be shared via the official channels.

In case of any queries related to the examination, candidates may get in touch with the NTA helpdesk on 011-4075 9000 or email swayam@nta.ac.in.

Candidates have been instructed to keep visiting the official website for further announcements concerning the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester examination.