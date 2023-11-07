SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Exam Date Postponed Due To Assembly Elections

The exams that are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 2 will continue without any change in date | Representative image

The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2023 semester exam dates have been revised and the new date is out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the July 2023 exam date keeping in mind the assembly elections that are going to be held in a few states across India.

Revised Date

As per the new schedule, SWAYAM July 2023 November 30 exam will be held on December 4.

“It has been decided that the SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Exam scheduled for 30 November 2023 is to be shifted to 04 December 2023 due to Assembly Elections in few States of India,” NTA in an official statement said.

However, the exams that are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 2 will continue without any change in date.

Exam Pattern

The SWAYAM July 2023 semester exam is all set to be held in two shifts for three hours’ duration each. The first shift will start at 9 am while the second is scheduled at 3 pm. The question papers of the exam will be in English, except for language papers where the question paper will only be in the respective language.

Latest Updates

While announcing the SWAYAM January 2023 exam dates, the NTA has also advised the candidates to keep visiting the NTA website — swayam.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in — for latest updates.

NTA has also provided a helpline number and an email ID so that candidates can contact in case queries arise and clarifications are needed. These are 011-40759000 and swayam@nta.ac.in.