SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Results Declared For CBT Courses At exams.nta.ac.in; Direct Link Here

SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Examination for courses conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now check and download their scorecards from the official SWAYAM examination portal.

According to the public notice issued on July 16, 2026, the results have been released for 829 courses that were conducted entirely in CBT mode. The results for courses held in the hybrid format are still under process and will be announced separately.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Direct link to check the result

SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Results: Important Dates

SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Examination: June 17 to June 21, 2026

Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (10 sessions)

Result declaration for CBT courses: July 16, 2026

Hybrid-mode results: To be announced separately

SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Results: Examination Statistics

The examination recorded participation from more than one lakh candidates across the country.

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode

Courses: 829

Registered candidates: 1,22,953

Candidates appeared: 1,04,834

Hybrid Mode (CBT + Pen-and-Paper)

Courses: 69

Registered candidates: 3,820

Candidates appeared: 3,053

Overall

Total courses: 898

Total registered candidates: 1,26,773

Total candidates appeared: 1,07,887

SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Results: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official SWAYAM examination portal.

Step 2: Click on the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Examination Result link.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your scorecard.

Step 5: Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Results: Final certificates to be issued by National Coordinators

The NTA has reiterated that its role is limited to conducting the examination, declaring scores, and forwarding the results to the Ministry of Education. The final scorecards and certificates will be issued by the respective National Coordinators responsible for individual SWAYAM courses.

Candidates seeking clarification regarding the results can contact the NTA through the SWAYAM helpdesk by email or by calling the official helpline. The agency has advised students awaiting hybrid-mode results to keep checking the official website for further updates.