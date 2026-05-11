SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Registration Date Extended; Apply Till May 13 At exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/

SWAYAM January 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 Semester examination. Eligible candidates can now submit their application forms online till May 13, 2026 (11:50 PM) through the official website: SWAYAM Exam Portal .

The extension has been provided to give aspiring candidates additional time to apply for certification in various SWAYAM courses offered in the January 2026 semester.

Direct Link To Check Notice

SWAYAM January 2026 Registration: Revised SWAYAM January 2026 Registration Schedule

Online submission of application form: April 15 to May 13, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last date for successful fee payment: May 14, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application correction window: May 15 to May 17, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

SWAYAM January 2026 Registration: How to Apply for SWAYAM January 2026 Exam

Step 1: Visit the official SWAYAM exam portal: SWAYAM Exam Portal

Step 2: Click on the link for the SWAYAM January 2026 Semester examination.

Step 3: Register using your basic details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.

Step 4: Log in with the generated credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the application form with the required personal, academic, and course details.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online.

Step 8: Submit the application form.

Step 9: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

SWAYAM January 2026 Registration: Correction Window

Candidates have been advised by NTA to carefully edit their application forms during the correction period, as there won't be another chance to make changes after May 17, 2026.

SWAYAM January 2026 Registration: Helpdesk Details

Candidates facing difficulties while applying can contact the NTA Help Desk at:

Phone: 011-40759000

Email: swayam@nta.ac.in