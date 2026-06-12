SWAYAM Admit Card 2026: NTA Releases Hall Tickets For January Semester Exams

SWAYAM Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2026 semester examinations. Candidates who have registered for the exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website.

The admit cards are available on the SWAYAM examination portal and can be accessed using the Application Number. NTA has advised candidates to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

Direct Link To Access Admit Card

The Admit Card for SWAYAM 2026 has been released.



Candidates are advised to download their admit card in advance and keep it ready for the examination.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #SWAYAM2026 #StudentSupport pic.twitter.com/VpuYfUu9kh — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 12, 2026

SWAYAM Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download SWAYAM Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official SWAYAM examination website.

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and other required credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future reference.

SWAYAM Admit Card 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

The admit card has been issued provisionally and is subject to the fulfilment of eligibility conditions.

NTA will not send admit cards by post.

Candidates must not alter, damage, or make any changes to the details printed on the admit card.

Issuance of the admit card does not confirm final eligibility, which will be verified during subsequent stages of the certification process.

Candidates should preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.

SWAYAM Admit Card 2026: Helpline for Candidates

In case of difficulties while downloading the admit card or if there is any discrepancy in the details mentioned on it, candidates can contact NTA at:

Helpline Number: 011-40759000

Email: swayam@nta.ac.in

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SWAYAM examination website for the latest updates regarding the January 2026 semester examinations.