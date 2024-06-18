NEET 2024: All Eyes On Supreme Court, Hearing For NEET Scheduled Today

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

As the day progresses at the Supreme Court, the queue of petitions related to the NEET exam is getting longer. However, as the demands of all the petitions are similar, it is likely that their hearings will be handled formally in front of the vacation bench.

Today, there will be a hearing in the Supreme Court regarding the NEET case, specifically to address the petition demanding an investigation into the alleged scam. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear this matter at 11 am.

There is speculation that all the petitions will be combined together. These petitions call for an investigation into the allegations of three alleged paper leaks in NEET, an abnormal number of perfect scores, compensation discrepancies, and irregularities in its administration.

Earlier, while hearing some petitions, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the NTA and had refused to halt the counselling process.

The Aam Aadmi Party is also planning a strong protest at Jantar Mantar regarding the NEET controversy. According to the AAP, on June 18 at 10 am, all AAP MPs, MLAs, and councillors will protest against the government at Jantar Mantar. On June 19, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold protests against the Modi government across all states in the country.

Hearing in Rajasthan High Court today

Simultaneously, the Rajasthan High Court will also hear a case related to NEET today. Candidate Tanuja Yadav had filed this petition in the High Court. Tanuja mentioned in the petition that she received the paper half an hour late during the exam and was not given enough time to complete it. Additionally, she claims that she was not awarded grace marks. Tanuja has filed a petition in the High Court seeking grace marks to be awarded.