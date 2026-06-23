Study UK 2026: British Council To Host Study United Kingdom Pre-Departure Briefing For Indian Students Ahead Of 2026 University Intake

Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing For Indian Students | British Council Official website

As thousands of Indian students are set to embark upon the next chapter of their educational career in the United Kingdom this year, the British Council has come out with an initiative in the form of the Study UK Pre-Departure Briefing that would make their move from India to a UK university easier.

The briefing is scheduled to take place virtually on July 16, 2026, between 3 pm and 5 pm (IST) and can be attended by those Indian students who have secured admission offers in any UK university either conditionally or unconditionally for the Autumn/Winter 2026 intake.

Guidance on life and study in the UK

This seminar is aimed at answering many of the questions that students might have before going overseas. The participants will get all the information about travel, accommodation, finances, and getting settled in the new country.

There will also be discussion about health and wellbeing in which the attendees will be briefed about all the healthcare facilities, insurance issues, and how to stay safe physically and mentally.

Also, representatives from UK Visas and Immigration will brief about the student visa process and its issues.

Students and alumni experiences

One of the highlights of the event will be interactions with current students and UK alumni, who will share their experiences of studying and living in the country. Their insights are expected to help prospective students better understand academic expectations, campus life and the challenges of adapting to a new environment.

The British Council said the session has been designed to equip students with practical knowledge and confidence before their departure.

Indian students interested in attending the briefing can register through the Study UK portal. Registered participants will receive joining details and further instructions closer to the event date.