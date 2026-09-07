Study In UK: University Of Sheffield Offers BEng Biomedical Engineering With £2,500 Annual Scholarship; Check Details Here

Study In UK: University Of Sheffield Offers BEng Biomedical Engineering With £2,500 Annual Scholarship | Official

The University of Sheffield in the UK has opened applications for its BEng Biomedical Engineering programme for the September 2027 intake, offering students an opportunity to study at the intersection of engineering, medicine and healthcare technology.

The three-year undergraduate programme is designed to provide students with a strong foundation in engineering and biomedical sciences while developing practical skills to design and improve medical technologies.

University Of Sheffield Biomedical Engineering Course

The BEng Biomedical Engineering course combines engineering principles with the study of the human body, medicine and biology. In the first year, students study the fundamentals of engineering and underpinning sciences, alongside the structure and function of the human body.

In the second year, students can choose between two pathways depending on their interests. One pathway leads to final-year routes in Biomedical Engineering or Medical Devices and Systems, while the other focuses on Biomanufacturing or Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering.

Students also develop skills in biomechanics, mechatronics, data-driven design and machine learning. Laboratory sessions and collaborative design projects provide opportunities to apply classroom learning to practical problems.

The final year allows students to specialise further while developing research, professional and design skills. Students also undertake an individual research project involving analysis and experimentation.

Placements & Study Abroad options

Students can opt to add a placement year, extending the three-year BEng into a four-year Degree with Placement Year. The placement provides exposure to the workplace, professional networking opportunities and experience applying academic knowledge in an industry setting.

Engineering students undertake the placement year before their final year. For BEng students, this generally takes place after the second year.

Students can alternatively apply to spend a year abroad, usually between the second and third years. The University of Sheffield has more than 250 global partners, with study destinations including Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong.

BEng Biomedical Engineering 2027 Eligibility

Indian students applying for the programme must meet the following academic and English-language requirements:

Standard XII: 80% for all examination boards using a percentage scale.

CBSE: 8.0 GPA in Standard XII.

Candidates must have studied Mathematics and a science subject.

IELTS: Overall score of 6.5, with at least 6.0 in each component, or an alternative accepted English-language qualification.

The course is accredited by the Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine (IPEM) and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) on behalf of the Engineering Council.

University Of Sheffield Biomedical Engineering Fees

The tuition fee for overseas students entering the BEng Biomedical Engineering programme in 2027/28 has not yet been confirmed.

As a guideline, the annual tuition fee for overseas students entering in 2026 is £32,100 for the first year. Students should check the university's official course information for the confirmed 2027/28 fee once it is announced.

£2,500 International Undergraduate Scholarship

The University of Sheffield is offering an International Undergraduate Scholarship 2027 worth £2,500 for each year of an eligible undergraduate degree.

Students must achieve an average of at least 60% to receive the scholarship. The award is provided automatically as a tuition fee discount, meaning eligible students do not need to submit a separate scholarship application.

The scholarship is not applicable to compulsory or optional years spent in industry, work placements or study abroad. For four-year programmes, the maximum scholarship value is £10,000.

To qualify, applicants must select the University of Sheffield as their firm or insurance choice by 4 PM UK time on June 2, 2027.