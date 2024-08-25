 Study in UK: Chevening Scholarship 2025-26 Application Process Begins; Check Eligibility, Deadline
Aspirants must have an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for a masters programme in the United Kingdom

Updated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
Representative Image |

Chevening Scholarships are a prestigious international scholarship program that offers eligible students full financial support for a one-year master's degree at any UK university. The scholarship is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Government of UK. 

The scholarship covers tuition fees, a monthly stipend, a return flight to the UK, and additional allowances for living expenses. Students awarded with this scholarship will also receive access to internships, volunteer work and will get to be a part of networking events. The program connects scholars from over 160 countries.

Important Dates

The last date for applying to the Chevening scholarship 2025-26  is 5 November 2024 at 12 GMT. Aspiring students must submit all their documents before the deadline. The results for successful candidates will be declared in June 2025.

Criteria for Eligibility 

Be a legal citizen of an eligible country or territory under the Chevening Scholarship

Have an undergraduate degree that qualifies the aspirant for a UK master’s programme

Have at least two years of work experience (2,800 hours) 

Meet all the English language requirements

Applicants must commit to returning to their home country for at least two years after the completion of scholarship

Must have received an unconditional offer from a university in the United Kingdom before the application deadline

Application Process

The first step is to research eligible universities, and courses

Collect necessary documents such as transcripts, references, and English language test results

Complete the online application form and upload required documents

Selected applicants will be called for interviews

Successful students will be notified if they have been accepted for the scholarship

Steps to Apply Online

Visit the official website (chevening.org)

Click on the “Apply” button on the homepage

Select your country and scholarship

Fill out the application form

Submit required documents

Click on submit and save the application for future reference

