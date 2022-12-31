Students, staff of AIIMS-Delhi can now meet institute director without appointment on designated days

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudents, staff of AIIMS-Delhi can now meet institute director without appointment on designated days

Saturday has been allotted for undergraduate and PhD students, Monday for faculty members, Tuesday for nursing staff, Wednesday for allied health professionals, Thursday for outsourced staff, Friday for all other staff and Saturday for postgraduate students and senior residents.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS | Photo by ANI
New Delhi: To discuss innovative ideas and remove any access barrier, the director of the AIIMS here will meet the medical students and staff of the institute without any appointment between 8 am and 9 am on designated days.

“With a view to encouraging the free flow of thoughts and to remove any access barriers, it has been decided to designate 8 am to 9 am as the open meeting time, during which the students and staff of AIIMS, New Delhi can meet the undersigned (Director) without any appointment,” an office memorandum issued by Director Dr M Srinivas said on Saturday.

For the convenience of all, the weekly slots have been divided. Saturday has been allotted for undergraduate and PhD students, Monday for faculty members, Tuesday for nursing staff, Wednesday for allied health professionals, Thursday for outsourced staff, Friday for all other staff and Saturday for postgraduate students and senior residents.

“It is encouraged that this time slot be used to discuss innovative ideas and suggestions with the undersigned. Practical suggestions for enhancement of patient care, academics, research and good governance at AIIMS shall be highly appreciated. Interpersonal issues or personal grievances which are already under consideration of administration/any committee/ministry etc. should not be brought up for discussion during these meetings to enable efficient utilisation of this time,” the memorandum said.

The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) hailed the move and tweeted: “Good governance initiative for better patient care by the Director @aiims_newdelhi. Students, doctors and staff can meet Director from 8-9 AM without any prior appointment on the designated days to discuss innovative ideas and suggestions to enhance patient care and research.”

