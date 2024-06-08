Students Protest NEET UG 2024 Results Amid Paper Leak Controversy; Call For Re-Exam

Students protest NEET UG 2024 results | X

NEET UG 2024: Videos circulating on social media show students protesting and demanding a re-examination of NEET UG 2024 in Varanasi. They hold placards with slogans like "We Want Justice" and "All Eyes on NEET." These videos are gaining traction online, adding to the ongoing controversy.

Similar protests are seen in Lucknow, with students urging for a re-evaluation of the undergraduate test.

Earlier, activists from the National Students Union of India (NSUI) gathered at the main gate of Rajasthan University to protest against problems with the NEET (UG) results, as reported by TOI. These results were announced on Tuesday, with 67 students nationwide achieving AIR 1. The state branch of NSUI started an online petition on social media platform X, calling for a re-examination. They wrote, "The NEET paper leak has caused distress to students, shaking their confidence in a better future. However, it has also reminded them of their strength and resilience."

Carrying placards, NSUI members demanded a review of the NEET (UG) exam results and action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak.The NEET-UG 2024 results, declared on June 4, have raised concerns due to irregularities noted in the merit list and marks system. Over 24 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG 2024. One major issue is the unusually high number of candidates securing the top rank, with some allegedly from the same centre.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) denies irregularities, attributing the rise in high scorers to an increased number of candidates. NTA clarifies that grace marks were awarded to compensate for exam time lost at certain centres, following student petitions.

Some students claim the results were released early to divert attention from discrepancies. However, NTA asserts that results were declared promptly after necessary verifications.

Despite NTA's assurance of no paper leaks, cases of impersonation were identified.

Netizens have joined the conversation, questioning the integrity of NTA and calling for a re-evaluation of NEET UG.

One X user wrote, “Very big scam. Declaring result prior to scheduled date which is too on date of general election result raises doubt on integrity of NTA.”

Another X user wrote, “We need re neet UG”