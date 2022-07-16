Students preparing for competitive exams will get financial support: Jharkhand CM Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | Photo: PTI

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated on Saturday that the state will now offer financial aid to students in Jharkhand who are studying for competitive exams. At the introduction of Jharkhand State Employment of local candidates in the private sector and the distribution of appointment letters to roughly 11,000 young people in the private sector, the Chief Minister was addressing in this location.

According to Soren, the government would shortly develop a policy to enable the same. "The government would provide financial help for the preparations of the students who desire to take any competitive examinations, such as JPSC, UPSC, engineering, or medical," the CM declared. We're about to announce a policy in this area.

The CM stated that on Friday, the cabinet accepted the rules for the new private sector policy. According to the new legislation, private businesses must make a 75% reservation for residents, he said.

He said that the recruitment exercise has been on for past few days in the state. “We recently gave appointment letters to more than 250 people, who cracked the JPSC examinations. Of the total, 35 persons belonged to below poverty line (BPL) which is a big achievement. We also made the recruitment of agriculture officers and staff in forensic labs for the first time," Soren said.

“Jharkhand is termed as backward state. But, we will be making it a leading state of the country in next five to seven years. For this, we need cooperation from all," he said.

At the event were also Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Manjhi, Minister of Rural Development Alamgir Alam, and Minister of Labor Satyanand Bhokta of Jharkhand.

According to Praveen Kumar Toppo, secretary of the Labor, Employment, Training and Skill Department, 11,391 young people who have been hired in the private sector since April of this year have received appointment letters.

According to him, out of the total, 5,332 young people found employment in the garment industry, 1,041 in healthcare, 1,168 in management and entrepreneurship, 785 in the auto industry, and 118 in the telecom industry.

