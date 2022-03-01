Students of classes 10 and 12 will not need parental consent to attend offline classes or exams: Government of Delhi

Parental consent to attend classes or exams for classes 10 and 12 is not mandatory anymore, according to a circular by Directorate of Education, Delhi.

Schools may also provide transportation services for the convenience of students and parents with Covid-appropriate behavior as notified from time to time.



However, hybrid classes and exams will continue as before, both online and offline, for classes up to 9th grade and for class 11th grade through 31-03-2022.



As per the aforementioned order, all classes may be taken offline.



Heads of schools are directed to distribute the right information/circular to all students, parents, teachers, and SIMC members to ensure compliance.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 05:03 PM IST