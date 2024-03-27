'Those Creating Hostile Atmosphere To Face Disciplinary Action': Ashoka University On Students Raising 'Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad' Slogan In Campus (VIDEOS)

Amid a sit-in protest by the Ashoka University students for a caste census at the institution, the college has stated that any actions that create an intimidating, threatening, or hostile environment for individuals or groups are considered serious offenses and will be dealt with according to the University's disciplinary procedure, in a tweet on X.
The post adds, "The university deplores expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group."
The students at Ashoka University are calling for affirmative action for marginalized students. Their protest began with a sit-in that lasted for a week and concluded with a demonstration in front of the university gate.
Some of the demands put forward are conducting a yearly survey to determine the caste composition of students and staff, setting up a cell to address discrimination issues, arranging an annual lecture to promote awareness about caste discrimination in memory of Ambedkar, revising the current policy on fee payments, and advocating for reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
In response to the students' grievances, Ashoka University has agreed to establish an equal opportunity cell, according to various media sources. This cell will focus on enhancing policies related to inclusion and diversity within the university community. Comprising faculty, staff, and elected student representatives, this cell will soon be operational, with a mandate to propose improvements to existing practices and policies regarding inclusion, diversity, and sensitization.
