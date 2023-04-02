Students at NIT, Assam charged for violently beating 2 juniors on campus

NIT Silchar | Google-Basabee Bora

Guwahati: In a disturbing news from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar (Assam), 18 students have been charged for allegedly beating two juniors violently inside the varsity.

The incident happened on March 31, involving students of the fourth semester.

NDTV reports, A junior student, Siddhant Paitya, was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in a critical condition. The student supported by his family, filed a police case against 18 senior students on Saturday.

Mr Paitya alleged he was bullied by some seniors over his mother tongue and native place.

As per the NDTV, He stayed at the NIT campus and parked his car in front of hostel No. 6 on Tuesday night.

The seniors damaged the car just to bully him, the student said in the police complaint.

Siddhant said that he have been facing racist comments since the day he joined the college. He further said that they (who beat him) damaged his car and when he questioned them, they started hitting him for almost an hour.

"They used racist slang, slapped and kicked me, broke three glass bottles on my head and my back. My friend tried to save me. He, too, was beaten. At one point, I thought I'd die," Mr Paitya added.

The first information report (FIR) has the names of these students as the main accused - Sparsh Munakhia, Yogesh Kakodiys, Biswajit Deb Nath, Yash Tripartite, Abhijeet Kalita, Dhritiman Das, Sourav Deka, Shohan Paul, Pratyush Rai, Prafful Chatham, Anas Ahmed, Prateek vij, Dixit Agarwal, Mehul Dewangam, Raj Parishad, Satyabrata Both, Suprateek Gogoi and Biki Das.

Cachar police chief, Numal Mahatta said they filed the case based on the complainant from the second-year student. The police are in talks with the NIT, Silchar officials.