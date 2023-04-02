Student's answer sheet goes viral; writes lyrics of 3 idiots and PK songs

Student's answer sheet goes viral | Instagram @cu_memes_cuians

Chandigarh: Exams are tough to deal with and engineering exams where you can't write your own philosophies are even tougher. If you are appearing for an exam in the near future, then see this Chandigarh University's engineering student answer sheet from fourth semester. The answers may sort your life, if you are wondering what would you do in the upcoming exams.

The student’s answers during the engineering examination has gone viral on social media, leaving the netizens in splits.

The clip shared on Instagram by CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY MEMES shows the student has earned zero marks. The first answer is the song from the movie 3 Idiots, ‘Give Me Some Sunshine', sung by Suraj Jagan & Sharman Joshi, Lyrics by Swanand Kirkire and the music is composed by Shantanu Moitra.

He at the end of the answer no. 1 writes moral, "Soft tides of the sea doesn't make talented sailors."

In the second answer, the student makes a note for the teacher. The answer read, “Ma’am, you are a very brilliant teacher. It is my fault that I am incapable of doing such a hard work. Oh Lord, give me some talent in studies.”

In the third answer, the student writes lyrics of the movie, PK, “Bhagwan he Kaha re tu…” (‘Oh God, where are you’).

The teacher struck down the whole answer and mentioned, “Good thought but didn’t work here.” Taking the student’s attempt in her stride, the examiner mockingly wrote on the other side of the sheet, “You should also write more answers.. (#songs).”

Responding to this post on Instagram, a user writes, "His Hand writing is very clear"

Another responds by saying, "Give 5 marks for that handwriting."