Student Polls To Return In Karnataka Colleges, Universities; Political Parties Barred | Representative image

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday decided to reintroduce students’ elections in universities and colleges, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said.

Political parties will not be allowed to take part in these elections, he said.

Student elections to return

"Student elections were earlier held in colleges but were subsequently banned. We have now decided to reintroduce elections in universities and colleges," Parameshwara briefed reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He explained that in each college, there will be one student president, two vice-presidents, including one woman, one general secretary, two joint secretaries, including one woman, and an executive committee of six members, including two women.

There will be no reservation in these elections as the government does not want to promote caste-based elections among students, the Deputy CM said.

Students to decide on polls

The detailed modalities regarding when and how the elections will be held will be decided later, he added.

Parameshwara clarified that the students’ elections are not mandatory for colleges and it can happen only if students want it.

"If students don't want it, they can decide not to have it. The management cannot decide. It is the students' choice," he explained.

According to him, a committee led by Minister Sharan Prakash Patil was formed, which visited various colleges and universities and submitted a report. Based on the report, the decision to hold students’ elections was taken.

The objective is primarily to build leadership quality among students, he added.

Political parties barred from polls

Parameshwara said student organisations and political parties will not be allowed to participate in the elections.

"Students themselves should elect their representatives. They should be officially enrolled students of that college," the Deputy CM said.

He added that this will be implemented from this year. It will apply to colleges and universities, not schools.

BJYS membership drive continues

Speaking about Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas (BJYS), Parameshwara said it has already been launched, but membership had been temporarily stopped due to technical problems.

The state government has decided to set up 10,000 BJYS (youth clubs) across village level.

"From Tuesday, a new form will be distributed through all Deputy Commissioners. After people fill in the forms, the information will be uploaded. We expect to launch the programme by the end of this month," Parameshwara said.

At present, around 7.36 lakh members have registered, while the target is 10 lakh. Once the target is achieved, the BJYS-related activities and programme will be launched, he said.

Funding for youth clubs

"The BJYS will have to be registered under the Registrar of Societies to be recognised officially. Each association will have a 15-member structure, including a president, secretary and vice-president. A government nodal officer or representative will also be involved," the Deputy CM said.

He explained that the bank account will be a joint account operated by the president of the association and a government officer.

Around Rs four crore will be allocated per Assembly constituency per year, with Rs 10 lakh going to each association.

The activities can include sports, cultural events, National Day celebrations and other local activities. The objective is to promote democratic and secular values, he said.

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