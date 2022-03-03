Student from Mumbai wins Bronze medal at International Taekwondo Championship

Mumbai: Mehak Kapur, a student of eighth grade had recently represented India and won a Bronze medal at the International Taekwondo Championship that was organized in Fujairah, one among the seven emirates of UAE. The event was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Sharqi, the Crown Prince of Fujairah and Honorary President of the Emirates Taekwondo Federation. The championship's aim is to include all fighting games, both domestically and globally.





Mehak’s brush with Taekwondo began at the school level when she was in Grade 4. As she proceeded to Grade 5, her interest in Taekwondo became her passion. In November 2021, she won a district gold and a national-level gold medal.







Mehak on her win says, “When my coaches selected me after I won gold medals at the state and national level to play for an International match at Fujairah, I was both nervous and excited at the same time. I would like to

thank my principal, Dr. Kavita Nagpal, for being patient and encouraging me for the last three months. She has always boosted my confidence and motivated me to do better. With the national flag in my hand, I was feeling

so proud and was on top of the world.”







Dr. Kavita Nagpal, Principal of Orchids - The International School, Masjid Bunder branch, said, “It’s a proud moment for us that Mehak has represented India at a global platform. I appreciate her perseverance to

achieve her goal to participate in the Olympics 2024. Orchids will make sure that she receives all the support she needs to achieve her goal and make India and our school proud.”

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:39 PM IST