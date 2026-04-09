Student Fanning Principal In Classroom Video Sparks Outrage; Probe Ordered

Rewa: A shocking video from a government school in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, showing a young student fanning the school principal while she sits wearing earphones.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the incident took place on Tuesday at Government Middle School Panasi in Teonthar, located in the Rewa district. The woman seen seated in the video has been identified as the school principal, Varsha Manjhi, who has been posted at the institution for the past two years.

In the viral clip, the principal is seen wearing earphones and appears to be engaged in a conversation while checking students’ notebooks. Meanwhile, a Class 6 student stands beside her, holding a fan and fanning her.

Following the circulation of the video and the ensuing backlash, Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal reprimanded District Education Officer (DEO) Ramraj Mishra. She has also ordered an official inquiry into the matter.

As per reports, a three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the incident. The committee will visit the school, interact with students, and submit a report based on its findings. Further action will be taken accordingly.

What did the Students' Family Say?

The student’s family, however, stated that they belong to a poor and marginalized community and fear repercussions. They chose not to file a complaint to avoid jeopardizing their child’s future. Nonetheless, they acknowledged that such behavior in a school setting is inappropriate.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also demanded strict action against the principal. District convener P.N. Pandey criticized the authorities, stating, “Such cases are emerging from schools every day. The DEO is acting like Dhritarashtra. Due to such negligence, teachers and principals have started treating students as servants.”

He further added, “Some students are made to sweep, while others are asked to fan teachers. If strict action is not taken, we will be forced to launch a protest.”

What did the Netizens Say?

One user sarcastically commented, “If we’re talking about the best job today, it has to be a government school teacher! There might be just two kids in the class, but the salary is a lakh.” The remark reflected frustration over perceived accountability issues in the system.

Another user highlighted the lack of job opportunities, writing, “But now, no vacancies are even coming up in UP,” shifting the discussion toward broader concerns about the education sector.

Several users expressed sympathy for the child seen in the video. One comment read, “The poor little kid got exhausted fanning with both hands. This teacher should be immediately dismissed.”

Some reactions also pointed to the lack of agency among students, with a user stating, “In such a situation, the child doesn’t even have any option.”

Others raised deeper concerns about the impact on students, questioning, “What is happening to these children?” while another added, “This is tampering with their future.”

Overall, the incident has sparked a wider debate online about student dignity, teacher accountability, and the condition of government schools.